UPDATE 1-Mursi optimistic Egypt will overcome crisis - spokesman

CAIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - President Mohamed Mursi is “very optimistic” that Egyptians will overcome the country’s political crisis, his spokesman said on Monday, referring to a dispute over a presidential decree that extended Mursi’s powers.

The move set off violent protests recalling the popular revolution last year that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak and led to the rise of Mursi’s Islamist movement.

“President Mursi is very optimistic that Egyptians will overcome this challenge as they have overcome other challenges,” presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told reporters.

He was speaking shortly before the president began talks with Egypt’s highest judicial authority, the Supreme Judicial Council, which has hinted at a compromise in the row.

The judiciary has opposed the decree that puts Mursi’s decisions above legal challenge while there is no parliament.

“There is absolutely no infringement on the judiciary in any way. The president will explain this to the Supreme Judicial Council,” the spokesman said.

“He (Mursi) reiterates his respect to them and will discuss any misunderstanding over any of the articles of the decree that may have arisen,” Ali added.