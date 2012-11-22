Egypt's Mursi sacks general prosecutor, appoints another

CAIRO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Thursday sacked Abdel Maguid Mahmoud, the general prosecutor, to try to appease protesters demanding the retrial of officials they say were involved in orchestrating violence against them during last year’s uprising.

Mursi tried to remove Abdel Maguid Mahmoud in October to calm protesters furious about the acquittal of a number of senior officials who had stood trial over the issue.

Talat Abdullah was appointed the new general prosecutor. “The public prosecutor general will occupy his post for a period of four years,” said Yasser Ali, a presidential spokesman.