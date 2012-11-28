FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt Islamists to rally on Saturday for Mursi
November 28, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt Islamists to rally on Saturday for Mursi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood and hardline Salafi parties will hold protests across Egypt on Saturday in support of President Mohamed Mursi, who is facing a wave of demonstrations against a decree that expanded his powers.

Mahmoud Ghozlan, the Brotherhood spokesman, told Reuters: “We have called for pro-Mursi nationwide protests. The exact locations of the protests are currently being discussed.”

Salah Abdel Maboud, a leading member of the Salafi Nour Party, confirmed that Islamists would stage protests on Saturday. He said the location could be Tahrir Square, where Mursi’s opponents have been camped out for seven consecutive days.

