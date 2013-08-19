U.S. has made no decision on freezing aid to Egypt -State Dept

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United States has not made a decision on whether to freeze economic assistance to Egypt in a review underway by the Obama administration of all U.S. aid to the country, the State Department said on Monday.

“We have not made a policy decision to put a blanket hold on the economic support fund,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing, adding later that the review also applied to military and security assistance to Egypt.

“That review is ongoing, and includes military assistance, security assistance and also includes economic assistance,” she added. “We are going to abide by legal obligations and will make adjustments as needed in the future.”

Psaki said U.S. funding for non-governmental agencies would not be affected regardless of whether the U.S. imposed restrictions on aid.