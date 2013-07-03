FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt c.bank tells banks to shut early ahead of army deadline
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 4 years

Egypt c.bank tells banks to shut early ahead of army deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank has told banks to close their branches early and has advanced the time for a foreign currency auction, a banker said, ahead of an army deadline on Wednesday that could trigger a military takeover backed by protesters.

Banks must close their branches by 2:00 p.m. (1200 GMT) instead of the usual 5:00 p.m. The central bank will hold its currency auction at 10:30 instead of 11:00 and issue the result at 11:00 a.m. instead of 12:00 noon, the banker said.

The military has set a deadline of about 5:00 p.m. for President Mohamed Mursi to agree to a power-sharing deal with his rivals, an ultimatum that Mursi has rejected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.