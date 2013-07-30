FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egyptian army says no sign of blast near Suez Canal, shipping as normal
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
July 30, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Egyptian army says no sign of blast near Suez Canal, shipping as normal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds army saying finds no evidence of explosion)

ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 30 (Reuters) - The Egyptian army said it had investigated reports of an explosion near the Suez Canal on Tuesday morning but found no evidence of one.

“They scanned the area, they found nothing,” military spokesman Ahmed Ali told Reuters. Ali said shipping through the canal was operating normally.

Witnesses said earlier they heard an explosion around dawn near a residential area about one kilometre from the canal.

Reporting by Yousri Mohamed; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
