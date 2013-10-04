FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clashes break out in Egyptian cities during pro-Mursi marches
October 4, 2013 / 1:32 PM / in 4 years

Clashes break out in Egyptian cities during pro-Mursi marches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Clashes broke out in Cairo and several other Egyptian cities on Friday during protest marches staged by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, security sources and state media said.

In the capital, backers of Mursi, who was ousted by the military in July, clashed with police on the road that leads to the pyramids in the suburb of Giza. Fighting also took place between supporters and opponents of Mursi in Alexandria and two cities in the Nile Delta.

