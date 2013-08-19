Egypt security forces kill journalist after curfew starts, sources say

CAIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Egyptian security forces killed the bureau chief of a provincial office of state newspaper Al-Ahram on Monday after opening fire on a car they thought had tried to escape from a checkpoint enforcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew, security sources said.

In what appeared to be an accidental shooting because journalists are exempt from the curfew, Tamer Abdel Raouf, head of Al-Ahram’s bureau in Egypt’s Buhayra province, was shot dead while a journalist from another state newspaper, Al Gomhuriya, was injured, according to the sources.

They had made a U-turn to drive away from the checkpoint in the Delta town of Damanhour, alarming security forces who then opened fire, the sources added.

Egypt’s government ordered the curfew, set to last for the next month, after security forces on Wednesday broke up two protest camps demanding the return of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

Almost 900 people, including more than 100 soldiers and police, have been killed since then. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Will Dunham)