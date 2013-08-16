FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany extends travel alert to Red Sea resorts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2013 / 9:57 AM / in 4 years

Germany extends travel alert to Red Sea resorts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Germany has extended its travel alert for Egypt to include the Red Sea tourist resorts, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Previously Germany had excluded the Red Sea resorts popular with European tourists such as Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada from its travel alerts, though had recommended increased caution.

“We advise against travel to Egypt and advise urgently against travel to Cairo, upper Egypt and the Nile delta,” the spokesman said.

“Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle urges German citizens to take this travel advice very seriously.”

The alert is short of a full travel warning, however, which would entail tourists being evacuated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.