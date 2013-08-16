Germany extends travel alert to Red Sea resorts

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Germany has extended its travel alert for Egypt to include the Red Sea tourist resorts, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Previously Germany had excluded the Red Sea resorts popular with European tourists such as Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada from its travel alerts, though had recommended increased caution.

“We advise against travel to Egypt and advise urgently against travel to Cairo, upper Egypt and the Nile delta,” the spokesman said.

“Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle urges German citizens to take this travel advice very seriously.”

The alert is short of a full travel warning, however, which would entail tourists being evacuated.