German tour operator TUI cancels trips to Egypt until 15 Sept
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

German tour operator TUI cancels trips to Egypt until 15 Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German tour operator TUI Germany said it was cancelling all holidays to Egypt until September 15 after the German foreign ministry advised against travel to Red Sea resorts.

TUI Germany, part of Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel , said tourists already in the resorts could continue their holiday, or ask their holiday representative if they wished to leave early.

The operator said it had 6,000 guests in the Red Sea resorts at the moment, adding the situation there remained peaceful.

