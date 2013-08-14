Two journalists killed in Cairo violence

CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Two journalists were killed in Cairo on Wednesday as Egyptian forces crushed protests by thousands of supporters of the deposed president, shooting scores of people dead.

Television cameraman Mick Deane, 61, worked for Britain’s Sky News. Habiba Ahmed Abd Elaziz, 26, reported for the Dubai-based news weekly Xpress.

Troops opened fire on demonstrators who had staged a sit-in for the past six weeks to demand the reinstatement of the Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi.

Deane was shot as he covered the operation. He had worked for the BSkyB-owned Sky News for 15 years, based in Washington and then Jerusalem. He was married with two sons.

“The loss of a much-loved colleague will be deeply felt across Sky News. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family,” John Ryley, head of Sky News, said in a statement.

Abd Elaziz, an Egyptian, had been on leave when she was shot dead, according to Xpress’s sister publication Gulf News.

“It’s hard to believe she’s gone. She was passionate about her work and had a promising career ahead,” Xpress deputy editor Mazhar Farooqui was quoted as saying.

A Reuters photographer was shot in the foot while covering the violence. Asmaa Waguih was receiving treatment for the bullet wound.

“We have the utmost respect for all the journalists who put themselves in harm’s way to bring us the news, video and pictures we see every day. At Reuters, safety is our highest priority and we take every precaution we can to ensure it,” said Stephen Adler, Reuters Editor in Chief.