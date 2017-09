DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will provide a $1 billion grant to Egypt and a $2 billion loan as an interest-free central bank deposit, state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The announcement came during a UAE delegation visit to interim head of state Adli Mansour at the presidential palace in Cairo, WAM said.

The UAE delegation included the Gulf country’s national security adviser, foreign minister and energy minister.