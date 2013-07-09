UAE agrees to give Egypt $3 billion in loans and grant -source

CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has agreed to grant Egypt $1 billion and lend it another $2 billion, an Egyptian source close to the talks said on Tuesday.

The source said the amount was expected to be part of a larger financial package from the UAE. The loan would be in the form of a deposit at Egypt’s central bank, although the interest rate and maturity had yet to be finalised.

He also said that Saudi Arabia was expected to lend Egypt $2 billion, which he expected to be confirmed within two days.