Suez Canal Authority says attack attempted on container ship
August 31, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Suez Canal Authority says attack attempted on container ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A “terrorist” staged an unsuccessful attack on a container ship passing through the Suez Canal on Saturday, in an attempt to disrupt the flow of ships through the waterway, the head of the Suez Canal Authority Mohab Memish said on Saturday.

The Suez Canal is a key global shipping line.

“The attempt failed completely and there was no damage to the ship or the containers it carried. The situation was dealt with strictly by the armed forces,” Memish said in a statement.

The statement did not specify what kind of attack it was but shipping sources told Reuters they heard the sound of two explosions as the ship passed through the waterway. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)

