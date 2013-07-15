FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt puts police general in charge of supply ministry
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 15, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt puts police general in charge of supply ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 15 (Reuters) - A general in the police force was on Monday put in charge of Egypt’s supply ministry, which manages its system of distributing state subsidised food and fuel.

Mohamed Abu Shadi, who announced he had accepted the post, was formerly the senior interior ministry official responsible for investigating supply crimes. Egypt is the world’s biggest importer of wheat and also buys diesel to distribute to the population at subsidised prices.

Abu Shadi told reporters there were no crises in Egypt’s strategic supplies. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Peter Graff and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.