Egyptian police fire teargas to clear Tahrir Square

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Egyptian police fired teargas to drive protesters out of Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Tuesday following a demonstration to commemorate 42 people killed two years ago in clashes with security forces.

Several hundred riot police moved in shortly before midnight to clear the few dozen protesters still in the square, a Reuters reporter witnessed.

Protesters threw rocks and fireworks at the police but left the square shortly after the security forces moved in. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)