Egypt Muslim Brotherhood TV taken off air -MENA

CAIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - The television station of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood was taken off air and its managers arrested hours after Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was overthrown by the armed forces on Wednesday, state news agency MENA reported.

The Egypt25 channel had been broadcasting live coverage of rallies by tens of thousands of pro-Mursi demonstrators in Cairo and around the country, with speeches by leading Brotherhood politicians denouncing the military intervention to oust the elected president. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Paul Taylor)