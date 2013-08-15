FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. Security Council to meet on Thursday to discuss Egypt
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 15, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. Security Council to meet on Thursday to discuss Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation in Egypt after hundreds of people were killed and thousands wounded when troops and police crushed protests seeking the return of deposed President Mohamed Mursi.

The Security Council will be briefed behind closed doors by U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson at 5:30 p.m EDT (2130 GMT). The meeting was jointly requested by council members France, Britain and Australia.

Cairo’s military-backed rulers ordered the storming of pro-Mursi protest camps after dawn on Wednesday, six weeks after the army overthrew the country’s first freely elected leader. Egypt’s government says 525 people were killed. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.