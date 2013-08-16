FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. political affairs chief intends to travel to Egypt next week
August 16, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

U.N. political affairs chief intends to travel to Egypt next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman plans to visit Egypt next week to hear views on the crisis and the way forward, the United Nations said on Friday.

“The schedule is still being worked out. However, it goes without saying that Mr. Feltman intends to meet with a range of interlocuters, inside and outside the government, including the Muslim Brotherhood,” the United Nations said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen)

