Kerry: Egypt violence 'deplorable,' Egyptians must 'step back'
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 6:37 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry: Egypt violence 'deplorable,' Egyptians must 'step back'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemns Egypt’s violence, calls for the state of emergency to end as soon as possible and urges all sides to seek a political solution, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

“Today’s events are deplorable and they run counter to Egyptian aspirations for peace, inclusion and genuine democracy,” Kerry told reporters at the State Department.

“Egyptians inside and outside the government need to take a step back, they need to calm the situation and avoid further loss of life,” he added.

