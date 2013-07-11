FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says U.S. shows "understanding" in shift on Mursi
July 11, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt says U.S. shows "understanding" in shift on Mursi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Egypt’s interim government praised the United States for showing “understanding” on Thursday by describing the rule of ousted President Mohamed Mursi as undemocratic.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Badr Abdelatty said the U.S. comments “reflect understanding and realisation ... about the political developments that Egypt is witnessing in the recent days, as embodying the will of the millions of Egyptians who took to the streets starting on June 30 to ask for their legitimate rights and call for early elections”.

In an apparent reversal of U.S. policy, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Mursi’s government “wasn’t a democratic rule ... What I mean is what we’ve been referencing about the 22 million people who have been out there voicing their views and making clear that democracy is not just about simply winning the vote at the ballot box”.

