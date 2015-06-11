FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt's Qalaa Holdings says Q1 net loss narrows, posts 42.5 pct jump in revenues
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 8:33 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's Qalaa Holdings says Q1 net loss narrows, posts 42.5 pct jump in revenues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

CAIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt’s largest investment firms, on Thursday reported a first-quarter net loss after tax and minority interests of 112.2 million Egyptian pounds ($14.71 million) versus a net loss of 231.9 million pounds in the same period last year.

The firm said it reported revenues of 1.95 billion Egyptian pounds, a 42.5 percent increase from the same period last year.

The company said it was in the process of finalising a capital increase that will see it capitalize liabilities arising from asset purchases worth about 1.7 billion Egyptian pounds.

It said 1 billion pounds had already been capitalised and reflected in the firm’s “increased stakes in its core assets, with the remaining balance of 700 million Egyptian pounds expected to close by July 2015.”

“This will see paid-in capital rise to EGP 9.7 billion through the issuance of an additional 340 million shares, of which 85 million will be preferred shares and 255 million common shares.” ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

