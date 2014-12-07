FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's Qalaa Holding posts 67 pct fall in Q3 net loss qtr-on-qtr
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Qalaa Holding posts 67 pct fall in Q3 net loss qtr-on-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt’s largest investment companies, on Sunday reported a third-quarter net loss after minority interests of 59.6 million Egyptian pounds ($8.34 million), a 67 percent decline on the previous quarter.

Qalaa has some $9.5 billion in assets under management, including dozens of firms mainly in Egypt, east and north Africa.

The company said it would issue $560 million in new shares by May 2015 to advance a major restructuring. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.