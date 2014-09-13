FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleric who backs Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood to leave Qatar
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 13, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Cleric who backs Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood to leave Qatar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A cleric who supports Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood has said he will leave Qatar, following media reports the Gulf Arab state has asked some senior members of the Islamist movement to quit the country.

“Thanks to Allah, I have decided to move from dear Qatar, without any pressure or difficulties or problems,” said the cleric, Wagdy Ghoneim, in a video on his Facebook page.

Qatari officials were not immediately available for comment.

Egyptian newspapers reported on Saturday that Qatar had asked seven senior members of the Brotherhood to leave the country within a week.

Ties between Qatar and Egypt have been strained since Egypt’s then army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood last year.

Qatar has hosted a number of senior Brotherhood figures since the Egyptian army launched a crackdown on the movement, killing hundreds in the streets and arresting thousands of others.

Qatar’s support for the Islamist group has put it at odds with other Gulf monarchies, which see the Brotherhood as an existential threat to their dynastic rulers.

The tensions between Qatar and its neighbours caused Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to withdraw their ambassadors from Doha in March.

Egypt has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist movement. The Brotherhood says it is a peaceful group. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.