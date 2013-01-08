FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar says boosting aid to Egypt by extra $2.5 bln
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar says boosting aid to Egypt by extra $2.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Qatar said on Tuesday it would lend Egypt’s government an additional $2 billion and grant it an extra $500 million outright, extending a lifeline as the government battles to contain a currency crisis.

Political strife has triggered a rush to convert Egyptian pounds to dollars over the past several weeks, sending the currency to a record low against the dollar.

“There was an initial package of $2.5 billion, of which $0.5 billion was a grant and $2 billion a deposit,” Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told reporters after meeting Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

“We discussed transferring one of the deposits into an additional grant so that the grants became $1 billion and the deposits double to around $4 billion,” he said.

