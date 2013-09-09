FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar to convert $2 bln Egypt c.bank deposit into bonds -newspaper
September 9, 2013 / 9:45 PM / in 4 years

Qatar to convert $2 bln Egypt c.bank deposit into bonds -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Qatar agreed on Monday to convert a $2 billion deposit with Egypt’s central bank into bonds, Youm 7 newspaper quoted central bank governor Hisham Ramez as saying.

The conversion was thrown into doubt last week when a central bank official said that talks were underway. The official added that Egypt was prepared to repay within days $2 billion that Qatar deposited with Egypt’s central bank in May if talks to convert the funds into bonds did not succeed.

The central bank governor was not immediately available to comment on the newspaper report.

