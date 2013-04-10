FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar PM says to buy $3 bln of bonds from Egypt
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar PM says to buy $3 bln of bonds from Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, April 10 (Reuters) - The Qatari government has agreed to buy $3 billion worth of bonds from Egypt in additional aid to that country, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Sheikh Hamad did not give details of the plan, but said it would be discussed with Egypt in coming days. He also said Qatar would supply natural gas to Egypt in the summer when it was needed.

Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil told the news conference that the aid would be in the form of “bond deposits”. He did not elaborate.

Kandil also said Egypt’s relations with Qatar were fine and that media reports of tensions were wrong.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.