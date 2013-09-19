FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt c.bank reduces overnight interest rates by 50 bps
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt c.bank reduces overnight interest rates by 50 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank cut its key overnight interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) at a monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday as expected.

Seven out of eight economists polled by Reuters had forecast cuts ranging from 25 bps to 100 bps. One economist had predicted no change.

The bank cut its deposit rate to 8.75 percent and its lending rate to 9.75 percent. It lowered its discount rate and the rate it uses to price one-week repurchase and deposit operations to 9.25 percent, the bank said in a statement on its website. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Patrick Werr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.