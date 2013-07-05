FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch cuts Egypt to B-minus on political worries
July 5, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch cuts Egypt to B-minus on political worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Fitch on Friday cut Egypt’s credit rating to B-minus from B, citing worries that the country’s political instability could affect the economy and hinder its recovery.

The agency cut Egypt’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings, with negative outlooks meaning the agency could cut further in the future.

“There is a risk of a material deterioration of domestic political stability, with downside risks for economic outcomes and creditworthiness. There is high uncertainty over how the risks resulting from the military coup evolve over the short term and the eventual pathway to a peaceful political transition,” Fitch said in a statement.

President Mohamed Mursi, Egypt’s first freely elected president, was toppled on Wednesday in what his Islamist supporters call a military coup.

