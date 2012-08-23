FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P removes Egypt from CreditWatch, affirms B rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

S&P removes Egypt from CreditWatch, affirms B rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Thursday eased off the possibility that it would cut Egypt’s sovereign rating soon as the country’s political and military leadership move toward working together.

S&P removed Egypt’s long-term ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications earlier this year.

The rating agency also affirmed Egypt’s B long-term sovereign credit rating, albeit maintaining the negative outlook.

“We believe that the Muslim Brotherhood -- Egypt’s dominant political group -- and the senior ranks of the Egyptian military are moving toward a working arrangement,” S&P said in a statement.

“In our view, this could lead to the authorities addressing some of Egypt’s pressing structural challenges and stemming the deterioration in government and external finances,” the statement added.

But should political or social tensions flare up again, S&P said, Egypt could still see a downgrade.

Moody’s Investors Service rates Egypt B2; Fitch rates the country B-plus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.