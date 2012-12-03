FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's judicial council to oversee referendum - Mursi adviser
December 3, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's judicial council to oversee referendum - Mursi adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Supreme Judicial Council has agreed to oversee the referendum on the draft constitution, a legal adviser to President Mohamed Mursi told Reuters on Monday.

Some judges had said they would refuse to oversee the referendum after Mursi ignited a crisis last month by decreeing a temporary expansion of his powers, setting off nationwide protests.

“The Supreme Judicial Council has met and agreed to delegate judges to oversee the constitutional referendum,” Mohamed Gadallah, the legal adviser to Mursi, told Reuters. About 10,000 judges are needed to monitor the vote, he said.

There was no immediate comment from the judicial council.

