Egypt's foreign reserves fall to $15.291 bln - c. bank

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign currency reserves fell to $15.291 billion at the end of March from $15.456 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Foreign reserves fell sharply after the 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak, but they have risen again as Gulf Arab nations provided billions of dollars in aid since the Egyptian army overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in 2013.

Reserves stood at about $36 billion before the 2011 revolt. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King)