FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's foreign reserves fall to $15.291 bln - c. bank
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's foreign reserves fall to $15.291 bln - c. bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign currency reserves fell to $15.291 billion at the end of March from $15.456 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Foreign reserves fell sharply after the 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak, but they have risen again as Gulf Arab nations provided billions of dollars in aid since the Egyptian army overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in 2013.

Reserves stood at about $36 billion before the 2011 revolt. (Reporting By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.