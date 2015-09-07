FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt says foreign reserves fall to $18.096 bln at end-August
September 7, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt says foreign reserves fall to $18.096 bln at end-August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign currency reserves fell to $18.096 billion at the end of August from $18.534 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have provided billions of dollars in aid since the army overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.

Reserves stood at about $36 billion before the 2011 revolt that ousted Hosni Mubarak and led to the elections that put Mursi in office. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy)

