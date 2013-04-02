Egypt aims for $16 bln reserves in June -minister

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to boost its foreign currency reserves back to $16 billion by the end of June, the planning minister said on Tuesday.

“We have a target to reach about $16 billion in reserves by the end of June 2013,” Ashraf al-Araby told al-Arabiya television in Dubai.

The reserves, which have more than halved since Egypt’s 2011 revolution, stood at $13.5 billion at the end of February and the central bank has said they did not decline significantly in March.

Egypt is seeking a $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund among other foreign aid.