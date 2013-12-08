FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt forex reserves dip to $17.8 bln in Nov
#Market News
December 8, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt forex reserves dip to $17.8 bln in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $17.8 billion in November from $18.6 billion in October, the central bank said, their lowest level since an influx of funds from Gulf states after the July 3 ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The reserves stood at $15 billion in November 2012. Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $36 billion on the eve of the 2011 uprising against former President Hosni Mubarak, have been hit by political turmoil since his downfall.

