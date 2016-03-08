FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt central bank head aims to raise FX reserves to $25 bln this year, newspaper reports
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 8:02 PM / a year ago

Egypt central bank head aims to raise FX reserves to $25 bln this year, newspaper reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said the bank aims to increase Egypt’s foreign reserves to $25 billion by the end of 2016, the local newspaper Youm 7 reported on Tuesday.

“The central bank’s decision on Tuesday to lift foreign currency deposit and withdrawal caps for individuals will greatly contribute to increasing Egypt’s foreign reserves over the current period,” Youm 7 quoted Amer as saying, in what the newspaper called exclusive remarks.

Reserves stood at $16.53 billion at the end of February. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Larry King)

