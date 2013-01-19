FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt foreign reserves rise after Qatar deposit
#Market News
January 19, 2013

Egypt foreign reserves rise after Qatar deposit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign reserves haven risen to $15.5 billion after Qatar made a deposit to support the Egyptian economy, the finance minister said on Saturday.

The central bank put reserves at $15.015 billion at the end of December. It has implemented a new regime for buying and selling foreign currency and currency controls to try to stem a fall in reserves which have tumbled from $36 billion before the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Finance Minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy told reporters about the new reserve figure without giving the value for the latest deposit by Qatar, a generous donor to Egypt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
