Egypt foreign reserves $16.53 billion at end-Feb - c.bank

CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s net foreign reserves reached $16.53 billion at the end of February, slightly higher than in the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday.

Foreign currency reserves totalled $16.48 billion in January.

Egypt’s foreign reserves stood at about $36 billion before the 2011 revolt which overthrew Hosni Mubarak but have dwindled since the uprising scared off tourists and foreign investors, key sources of foreign exchange. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Toby Chopra)