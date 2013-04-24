FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disputed premier to stay in Egypt reshuffle
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 24, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Disputed premier to stay in Egypt reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil, widely criticised as colourless and ineffectual, will keep his job in a limited cabinet reshuffle to be announced within days, a presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Ehab Fahmy told a news conference: “It is a limited reshuffle and the prime minister is not included.”

Some members of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood have joined the secular, liberal and leftist opposition and hardline Salafist parties in criticising Kandil.

“The reshuffle aims to improve the performance level of ministries... Talks are still going on with regard to those changes. They will be announced within days and will be based on qualifications,” the spokesman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
