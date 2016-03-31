Egypt to ban rice exports from April 4 - minister

CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Egypt will ban rice exports from April 4 in order to preserve stocks for the local market and to achieve price stability, Trade Minister Tarek Kabil said in a statement on Thursday.

Egypt first imposed a ban on rice exports in 2008, saying it needed to save the rice for local consumption and wanted to discourage rice farmers from growing the crop to save water, but this was reversed last year. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alexander Smith)