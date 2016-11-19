Egypt journalist unionists get 2 years' jail for harbouring colleagues

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court sentenced the head of a journalists union and two board members to two years in prison on Saturday for harbouring colleagues wanted by the law and spreading false news, judicial sources said.

Yehia Qalash, Khaled al-Balshy and Gamal Abdel Rahim can appeal the decision.

Police raided the Egyptian journalism syndicate in Cairo on May 2 and arrested two opposition journalists who had sought shelter from arrest inside. (Reporting by Haitham Ahmed,; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Dale Hudson)