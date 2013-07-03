FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Main elements of Egyptian army's road map
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2013 / 10:12 PM / in 4 years

FACTBOX-Main elements of Egyptian army's road map

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s army overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday and announced a political transition with the support of a wide range of political, religious and youth leaders.

Speaking on state television, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi detailed a roadmap for a return to democratic rule after the government failed to yield to protests.

Following are the main elements of the road map, based on details from the broadcast:

* The temporary suspension of the constitution.

* Format of a committee including all sections of society and experts to review proposed amendments to the constitution.

* The head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Adli Mansour, will be sworn in as the state’s new interim ruler.

* Early presidential elections, with the head of the constitutional court managing the affairs of the country during the interim period, until a new president is elected.

* The head of the constitutional court will have powers to issue constitutional decrees during the interim period.

* The formation of a national technocrat government that will enjoy full powers to manage the transition period.

* Implementation of a media code of ethics to ensure freedom of the media.

* Executive measures to be taken to enable young people to be involved in the institutions of the state.

* Constitutional court urged to quickly approve the draft parliamentary election law and start preparing for parliamentary elections.

* Formation of a national reconciliation committee

* Egyptian people urged to stay peaceful in protests.

Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by Sarah McFarlane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.