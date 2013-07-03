FACTBOX-Main elements of Egyptian army's road map

CAIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s army overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday and announced a political transition with the support of a wide range of political, religious and youth leaders.
Speaking on state television, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi detailed a roadmap for a return to democratic rule after the government failed to yield to protests.
Following are the main elements of the road map, based on details from the broadcast:
* The temporary suspension of the constitution.
* Format of a committee including all sections of society and experts to review proposed amendments to the constitution.
* The head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Adli Mansour, will be sworn in as the state’s new interim ruler.
* Early presidential elections, with the head of the constitutional court managing the affairs of the country during the interim period, until a new president is elected.
* The head of the constitutional court will have powers to issue constitutional decrees during the interim period.
* The formation of a national technocrat government that will enjoy full powers to manage the transition period.
* Implementation of a media code of ethics to ensure freedom of the media.
* Executive measures to be taken to enable young people to be involved in the institutions of the state.
* Constitutional court urged to quickly approve the draft parliamentary election law and start preparing for parliamentary elections.
* Formation of a national reconciliation committee
* Egyptian people urged to stay peaceful in protests.
