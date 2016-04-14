FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case of crashed Russian plane referred to Egypt security prosecutor
April 14, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Case of crashed Russian plane referred to Egypt security prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Public Prosecutor Ahmed Sadeq said on Thursday he had referred the case of the Russian airplane that crashed in Sinai last year to State Security prosecutors to look into suspicions that criminal activity brought it down.

The Egyptian-led committee investigating the crash, in which all 224 people aboard were killed, said last month it had sent the case to the public prosecution after a Russian investigation raised suspicion of criminal activity.

Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, Writing by Lin Noueihed

