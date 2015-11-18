FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sisi and Putin discuss cooperation in fight against terrorism
November 18, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Sisi and Putin discuss cooperation in fight against terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two leaders agreed in a telephone call on the need for greater international security cooperation, according to the statement.

Russia’s FSB security service said on Tuesday it was certain a bomb had brought down a Russian passenger plane in Egypt’s Sinai on Oct. 31, joining Britain and the United States in reaching that conclusion. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Toby Chopra)

