a year ago
Russia says ban on Egypt's vegs not response to wheat policy - Ifax
September 20, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Russia says ban on Egypt's vegs not response to wheat policy - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to suspend imports of fruit and vegetables from Egypt is not a counter-measure against Cairo's rejection of Russia's wheat, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Tuesday.

The ban will have no impact on Russia's inflation, Dvorkovich said, according to TASS and RIA news agencies.

Moscow will temporarily suspend imports of fruit and vegetables from Egypt starting from Sept. 22. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

