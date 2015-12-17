FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia will support Egypt despite oil price slide - ambassador
December 17, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia will support Egypt despite oil price slide - ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The drop in global oil prices will not deter Saudi Arabia from supporting Egypt’s economy, its ambassador said on Thursday, adding Riyadh’s support would help ease an acute dollar shortage and reduce pressure on the government budget.

“The confidence of the Arab and Saudi investor will increase after the announcement of the increase in investments,” Ahmed al-Qattan told a news conference in Cairo. “These Saudi-Egyptian relations will gain in strength day after day.”

He said Saudi aid would help Egypt push ahead with an energy subsidies reform programme that seeks to reduce spending on petroleum products from its current level of about $600 million a month. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

