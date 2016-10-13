FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's $2 bln deposit from Saudi Arabia showed in September reserves -PM
October 13, 2016 / 6:40 AM / in a year

Egypt's $2 bln deposit from Saudi Arabia showed in September reserves -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Egypt received a $2 billion central bank deposit from Saudi Arabi in September, the prime minister told Reuters on Thursday, and has therefore been accounted for in that month’s foreign reserves total, which stood at $19.6 billion.

The deposit was also made before a Saudi decision in October to suspend petroleum aid.

Egypt’s central bank said that it had received the $2 billion deposit late on Wednesday that could bring it closer to clinching a $12 billion IMF lending programme but had not clarified when the money was received. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Ireland)

