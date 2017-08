CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has received a $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia that will help to boost its reserves of foreign currency, the state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.

It gave no details about when the money was received. The Saudi deposit would push Egypt closer to security a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). (Reporting by Ali Abdelatti, Writing by Lin Noueihed)