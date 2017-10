CAIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has transferred $1 billion to Egypt’s central bank as an eight-year deposit, Planning Minister Faiza Abu el-Naga said on Thursday.

Egypt, which is also negotiating a $3.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, has been seeking funds from international donors to help it plug a balance of payments deficit aggravated by the political and economic turmoil of the last 15 months.