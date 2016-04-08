FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No more "free" Saudi money for Egypt -Saudi businessman familiar with matter
#Energy
April 8, 2016 / 11:05 AM / in 2 years

No more "free" Saudi money for Egypt -Saudi businessman familiar with matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s financial support for strategic ally Egypt will no longer involve “free money” and Riyadh will focus on soft loans and a return on investment as it diversifies sources of revenue, a Saudi businessman familiar with the matter said.

“This is a change in strategy. Return on investment is important to Saudi Arabia as it diversifies sources of revenue,” the businessman told Reuters on Friday during what has been described as a “historic” visit to Cairo by Saudi King Salman.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich

